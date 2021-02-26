Facts

11:40 26.02.2021

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

3 min read
Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

A court in Ukraine has denied former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin his complaint against a police interrogator who closed a criminal case involving incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden in September 2020, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"Criminal proceedings No. 62020000000000236 were closed on 23 September 2020 (a few months before the U.S. presidential election) due to a lack of corpus delicti. Applicant Viktor Shokin and his lawyers disagreed with this decision. They complained against a police interrogator. After reviewing the materials of the proceedings in detail, on February 25, 2021, the court issued its verdict: REJECT the complaint (case No. 757 / 42457/20-K)," the press service of the ministry said on Friday.

In this regard, the ministry reiterated that "the police have closed the case legally."

As reported, on February 27, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations registered a criminal proceeding over pressure on ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Biden. The reason for the pressure was the investigation of serious crimes in the field of international corruption related to the activities of ex-Minister of Ecology of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky and the top managers of the Burisma company by the PGO. The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 343 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudolf Giuliani, in a number of interviews announced the interference of Biden in Ukrainian politics and participation in corruption cases. In particular, he claimed that Shokin was fired at the request of Biden – ostensibly for his knowledge of Burisma's ties with his son Hunter Biden.

On May 21, 2020, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv ordered the PGO to enter information about Biden's possible interference in Shokin's activities when he ran the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine in the unified database of pretrial investigations.

"Complaint of Oleksandr Teleshetsky [lawyer of Shokin] in the interests of PERSON_1 on the inaction of the Prosecutor General's Office, which is not entering information about the criminal offense in the unified database of pretrial investigations after receiving a statement of criminal offense is to be upheld," the court said in ruling No. 757/13 840/20-k signed by Judge Serhiy Vovk.

On December 3, 2020, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the case investigated by the National Police of Ukraine, in which Biden appeared in the context of alleged pressure on Shokin, was closed. "As far as I understand, one case, which was investigated by the National Police, was closed. And another [case] was not closed," Venediktova said.

Tags: #biden #court #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:11 26.02.2021
List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

11:51 26.02.2021
Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

11:45 26.02.2021
Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

10:13 26.02.2021
Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

20:43 25.02.2021
Yermak: We are counting on growth of presence of UAE companies in Ukraine

Yermak: We are counting on growth of presence of UAE companies in Ukraine

20:11 25.02.2021
Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

18:32 25.02.2021
Foreign ministry launches English-language official website of Ukraine for foreign audiences

Foreign ministry launches English-language official website of Ukraine for foreign audiences

09:10 25.02.2021
Ukraine records 8,147 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 8,147 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

13:13 24.02.2021
Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian group on education to be held in Kyiv

Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian group on education to be held in Kyiv

12:22 24.02.2021
Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

Ukraine starting COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

LATEST

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD