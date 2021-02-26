Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

A court in Ukraine has denied former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin his complaint against a police interrogator who closed a criminal case involving incumbent U.S. President Joe Biden in September 2020, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"Criminal proceedings No. 62020000000000236 were closed on 23 September 2020 (a few months before the U.S. presidential election) due to a lack of corpus delicti. Applicant Viktor Shokin and his lawyers disagreed with this decision. They complained against a police interrogator. After reviewing the materials of the proceedings in detail, on February 25, 2021, the court issued its verdict: REJECT the complaint (case No. 757 / 42457/20-K)," the press service of the ministry said on Friday.

In this regard, the ministry reiterated that "the police have closed the case legally."

As reported, on February 27, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations registered a criminal proceeding over pressure on ex-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by Biden. The reason for the pressure was the investigation of serious crimes in the field of international corruption related to the activities of ex-Minister of Ecology of Ukraine Mykola Zlochevsky and the top managers of the Burisma company by the PGO. The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 343 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Rudolf Giuliani, in a number of interviews announced the interference of Biden in Ukrainian politics and participation in corruption cases. In particular, he claimed that Shokin was fired at the request of Biden – ostensibly for his knowledge of Burisma's ties with his son Hunter Biden.

On May 21, 2020, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv ordered the PGO to enter information about Biden's possible interference in Shokin's activities when he ran the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine in the unified database of pretrial investigations.

"Complaint of Oleksandr Teleshetsky [lawyer of Shokin] in the interests of PERSON_1 on the inaction of the Prosecutor General's Office, which is not entering information about the criminal offense in the unified database of pretrial investigations after receiving a statement of criminal offense is to be upheld," the court said in ruling No. 757/13 840/20-k signed by Judge Serhiy Vovk.

On December 3, 2020, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the case investigated by the National Police of Ukraine, in which Biden appeared in the context of alleged pressure on Shokin, was closed. "As far as I understand, one case, which was investigated by the National Police, was closed. And another [case] was not closed," Venediktova said.