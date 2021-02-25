Stoltenberg in his talk with Zelensky notes that bill on reforming SBU will accelerate alliance into NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed topical issues related to the implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course and the possibility of deepening practical cooperation with the Alliance, the press service of the Ukrainian president said.

Stoltenberg, in the course of conversation, praised the undisputable progress on many issues and Ukraine's focus on continuing the reform of the defense sector. In his turn, Zelensky added that Ukraine is committed to reform the anticorruption sector and implement the essential judicial reform.

"Stoltenberg noted that the draft law on reforming the Security Service of Ukraine [draft law 'On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine 'On the Security Service of Ukraine' regarding the improvement of the organizational and legal basis for the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine'], which is currently being considered by the parliament, will help accelerate the progress on the Euro-Atlantic path," a message posted on the website of the President's Office says.

The President stressed the importance of cooperation with NATO to maintain security in the Black Sea. He spoke in favor of expanding the Alliance's activities in the Black Sea region and noted that Ukraine is interested in increasing the presence of NATO forces in the Black Sea.