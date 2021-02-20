Ukraine ready for arrival of any type, quantity of vaccines against COVID-19 - Chief Medical Officer

Ukraine is organizationally ready for the arrival of any type and quantity of vaccines against COVID-19, a clear plan has been developed that allows immediately after the arrival of the vaccine deliver it to regional warehouses by 11 vehicles at the same time, said Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko.

"Together with the regional coordinators, we held a meeting to agree on the final developments of intraregional logistics. Also, today we have held a separate commutator with the regional staffs about the peculiarities of accounting and dispensing of immunobiological drugs. There is a clear plan that allows immediately, upon arrival of the vaccine, deliver it to regional warehouses by 11 vehicles simultaneously: seven regions (Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Kyiv) will receive the vaccine on the day of delivery, the rest - the next day," Liashko wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that on Sunday he will visit Chernihiv region to make sure that the staff, the mobile brigade and the hospital are ready, whose employees will be the first to vaccinate.

"Mobile teams already know how many vaccines they will need in a healthcare facility to vaccinate everyone who want in a given hospital. Since healthcare workers will be involved during the entire vaccination campaign, the National Health Service of Ukraine will conclude contracts with clearly defined medical institutions that meet all the requirements for vaccination against COVID-19, and pay them for the services provided," Liashko stressed.

He noted that in the first month, in order to ensure readiness for vaccination of the work, the National Health Service will pay UAH 8,000 for one mobile team of doctors, then the medical institution will receive an additional payment for the actual number of vaccinated people – UAH 25 for the first dose of the injected vaccine and UAH 60 - for the second.

Vaccination data will be entered into the electronic health care system. The National Health Service will pay for the services actually provided based on this information.