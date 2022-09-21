'Arrivals' recorded in Zaporizhia – city council

"Arrivals" have been recorded in Zaporizhia, the details will be informed later, secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev reports.

"Arrivals have been recorded in Zaporizhia. Details will be given later. Stay in safe places," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Later, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh reported that missiles had hit infrastructure facilities.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on the city of Zaporizhia. It is preliminary known that missiles hit infrastructure facilities. The information is being specified," he wrote on the Telegram channel.