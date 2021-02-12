Implementation of Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties on clear schedule, timely – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the implementation of the Minsk Agreements should be carried out by all parties according to a clear schedule and in a timely manner, the press service of the President's Office said.

"My attitude to 'Minsk' is very simple: we must split it into details, outline all the steps, link them to the dates and fulfill. We stand for such a format. That is what we did," the press service said, citing Volodymyr Zelensky at a briefing during a working trip to Donetsk region.

According to him, political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four worked on the preparation of a document with specific dates and time frames for the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

"Now the latest version of this document has been sent to all parties. We expect that the parties will accept this document in the near future, and then there will be an opportunity to bring the meeting of the Normandy Four closer," the president said.

Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that Ukraine adheres to all the agreements reached with his participation during the meeting of leaders of the Normandy format in December 2019 in Paris.

"People were returned, we carried out the disengagement of troops and demining of a number of areas. However, much has not been done as well," he said.