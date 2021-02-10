Facts

16:59 10.02.2021

EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

2 min read
EU expects start of COVID-19 vaccination in Ukraine in Feb, but concerned about Russian disinformation on this issue – Dombrovskis

The European Commission is involved in the process of reselling coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Ukraine from Poland without any benefit and expects vaccination to start this month, Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis has said.

At the same time, at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday in Brussels, he said that there are concerns about the impact of Russian disinformation about the vaccination process.

Dombrovskis said that the European Commission "is exploring options to help Ukraine receive early access to vaccines." "As part of the COVAX program, Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February, and 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines during the first half of the year. In addition, the European Commission is helping Poland to resell 1.2 million doses of vaccine. AstraZeneca Ukraine, since the supply agreements signed earlier [with companies] allow reselling [vaccines] without any benefit," he said.

"The Commission helps with contractual arrangements, exports and supplies from Poland to Ukraine through the European civilian defense mechanism," Dombrovskis said.

In this regard, he expressed the hope "to see vaccination will start this month." "However, we are concerned about the impact of Russian disinformation about the vaccination process in Ukraine and are ready to assist in the fight against disinformation and vaccine scepticism," the Executive Vice President of the European Commission said.

According to him, the meeting with the Ukrainian Prime Minister was "very fruitful," during which the parties discussed a number of issues that "are of interest to both Ukraine and the EU."

"Ukraine remains high on the European agenda. We continue to provide political, financial and technical assistance as support for its reform agenda to build a more resilient economy. The EU also stands by Ukraine in fighting the pandemic. We have re-oriented several ongoing and future assistance programmes, with more than EUR 190 million going to Ukraine to help meet its COVID-19-related needs," Dombrovskis said.

Tags: #dombrovskis #vaccines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 08.02.2021
Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

Some 23 mobile teams to vaccinate in each region, 572 across Ukraine – Stepanov

11:28 08.02.2021
We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

We agree on supply of Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Novavax vaccines to Ukraine – Zelensky

17:52 05.02.2021
Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

12:29 05.02.2021
Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

Health Ministry to receive confirmation of COVID-19 vaccine supplies from manufactures soon – Stepanov

19:14 03.02.2021
COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX mechanism to arrive in Ukraine in Feb - EU Ambassador

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

09:27 26.01.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs contracts for over 30 mln doses of vaccines against COVID-19 - Shmyhal

18:02 25.01.2021
Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

Negotiations on purchase of vaccines against COVID-19 reach final stage, vaccination may start in Feb - Stepanov

11:58 21.01.2021
Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

Stepanov urges politicians not to speculate on price of COVID-19 vaccines

11:28 21.01.2021
Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

NABU conducts searches at Energoatom – Sytnyk

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

Razumkov advocates intensifying dialogue between parliaments of Ukraine, Great Britain

Supreme Court does not initiate proceedings on two lawsuits on imposition of sanctions against TV channels

Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Kyiv authorities decide to close schools, kindergartens on Feb 11-12 due to bad weather

Occupancy of Blockbuster Mall in Kyiv stands at 50% in Feb 2021 - Colliers

Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

U.S. Navy destroyers Porter, Donald Cook depart Black Sea

Sniper wounds Ukrainian soldier near Pisky

Armed Forces ready to start large-scale vaccination against COVID-19

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD