EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

The European Union has called on Russia to reconsider its decision to expel three diplomats from the Swedish, Polish, and German embassies from Russia, Peter Stano, spokesperson for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrel, said.

"During the meeting with FM [Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov, HRVP Borrell learned that three European diplomats are going to be expelled from Russia. The HRVP strongly condemned this news and rejected the allegations that they participated in demonstrations," Stano said in a statement seen by Interfax on Friday.

"The decision should be reconsidered. The HRVP stressed the EU's unity and solidarity with the Member States concerned," the statement said.

Russia is expelling three diplomats from the Swedish, Polish, and German embassies from its territory for participating in unauthorized protests on January 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.