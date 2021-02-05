Facts

20:14 05.02.2021

EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

1 min read
EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

The European Union has called on Russia to reconsider its decision to expel three diplomats from the Swedish, Polish, and German embassies from Russia, Peter Stano, spokesperson for High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrel, said.

"During the meeting with FM [Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov, HRVP Borrell learned that three European diplomats are going to be expelled from Russia. The HRVP strongly condemned this news and rejected the allegations that they participated in demonstrations," Stano said in a statement seen by Interfax on Friday.

"The decision should be reconsidered. The HRVP stressed the EU's unity and solidarity with the Member States concerned," the statement said.

Russia is expelling three diplomats from the Swedish, Polish, and German embassies from its territory for participating in unauthorized protests on January 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Tags: #eu #diplomats
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:25 03.02.2021
EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

EU evaluates consequences of imposing sanctions against 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV – Stano

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

17:45 29.01.2021
EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

EU working to secure that Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln of MFA tranche ASAP – European Commission president

10:16 27.01.2021
Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

Implementation of EU integration commitments in transport area expands by 15 pp in 2020 – minister

18:31 25.01.2021
EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

EU to fully support judicial reforms in Ukraine – ambassador

08:58 22.01.2021
Ukraine can count on EU's solidarity in receiving vaccine against COVID-19 - letter of heads of EU institutions to Zelensky

Ukraine can count on EU's solidarity in receiving vaccine against COVID-19 - letter of heads of EU institutions to Zelensky

18:21 19.01.2021
Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

18:32 06.01.2021
EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

14:58 02.01.2021
Ukrainian border guards get from EU equipment for arrangement of Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainian border guards get from EU equipment for arrangement of Ukraine-Belarus border

13:27 21.12.2020
Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

Ukraine's rep to EU: If Kyiv doesn't take into account Venice Commission's recommendations, window of opportunity may close for us

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Pfizer to submit documents for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine in near future

Minister of Justice declares victory in Stockholm arbitration in dispute with Kolomoisky, Boholiubov, Palytsia

LATEST

Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

Rada proposes to ban journalists from 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK from working in parliament

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Official Gazette of Ukraine to no longer publish presidential decrees, Cabinet resolutions, Constitutional Court acts

Paper employment books to be replaced by electronic ones in Ukraine

British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Shmyhal to take part in meeting of EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels on Feb 11

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD