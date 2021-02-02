MP Honcharenko urges NSDC to impose sanctions for purchase of Russian, Belarusian electricity

The Ukrainian authorities are demonstrating double standards, imposing sanctions against Nicaragua for opening a consulate in the occupied Crimea and simultaneously buying Russian electricity, MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

"Surely, we must support sanctions against Nicaragua, any other country that follows Russian politics, Russian narratives. We must fight and demonstrate to the whole world that Crimea is Ukraine [...] But it surprises me that President Zelensky is ready to fight Nicaragua, but for some reason he is not ready to fight Russia. At the time when we make a decision on sanctions against Nicaragua, Ukraine buys Russian electricity. Since February 1, we have resumed the import of Russian electricity. What is it?" Honcharenko said.

According to the website of the European Solidarity party on Tuesday, the parliamentarian said the EU refused to purchase electricity from the Belarusian nuclear power plant, and Ukraine buys it, despite the fact that Belarus and the Russian Federation are "one energy system." "Why are we making a Ukrainian miner, a Ukrainian power engineer, Ukrainian industry beggars in order to pay money to a Russian miner, a Russian power engineer?" MP said.

"I appeal to the NSDC secretary: immediately stop the import of Russian electricity, immediately stop the import of Belarusian electricity. Immediately impose sanctions on this. The bill is in the Verkhovna Rada. Why is it not being considered? Why, next to the sanctions on Nicaragua, there is no other law to stop the murder of our own energy?" Honcharenko said.