Facts

14:19 29.01.2021

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

2 min read
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Chinese investors of Motor Sich

Citizen of China Wang Jing and affiliated Beijing Xinwei Technology Group Co., Ltd; Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Co., Ltd (both based in Beijing); Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited (the British Virgin Islands) and Hong Kong Skyrizon Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), which have been trying in recent years to realize the rights of PJSC Motor Sich shareholders in Ukraine, have been included in the sanctions list of Ukraine.

According to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dated January 28 (No. 29), the sanctions imposed on them for three years provide, in particular, the blocking of assets, restriction of trade operations, partial or complete cessation of transit of resources, flights and transportation on the territory of Ukraine.

Other restrictions include preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, a complete ban on transactions with securities of which they are issuers, and a ban on the purchase of enterprises in Ukraine.

The list of sanctions also includes a ban on increasing the size of the charter capital of business entities in which the persons under sanctions own 10% or more, and the cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on signing contracts or agreements.

Tags: #motor_sich #ukraine #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

16:04 29.01.2021
Situation with Motor Sich has nothing to do with investment climate in Ukraine – Kuleba

Situation with Motor Sich has nothing to do with investment climate in Ukraine – Kuleba

12:16 29.01.2021
Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO to be appointed in near future – Stefanishyna

Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO to be appointed in near future – Stefanishyna

11:56 29.01.2021
Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

Govt provides SOE Antonov with state guarantee for UAH 3 bln loan

10:54 29.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals

10:09 29.01.2021
Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

Ukraine interested in U.S. participation in process of resolving Donbas conflict - Dpty FM

09:39 29.01.2021
Ukrainian TV channel fined by regulator for remarks 'inciting hatred'

Ukrainian TV channel fined by regulator for remarks 'inciting hatred'

09:25 29.01.2021
Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ukraine tops 1 mln

Number of recovered coronavirus patients in Ukraine tops 1 mln

19:01 28.01.2021
Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

16:55 28.01.2021
EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

EU Ambassador to Ukraine calls for close cooperation on border of Ukraine with Moldova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

LATEST

PGO trying to remove case on suspicion of dpty head of President's Office from bureau's investigative jurisdiction – NABU

Borrel's theses for his visit to Russia meet Ukraine's vision, interests – Kuleba

Russia-occupation forces use UAV near Vodiane, two Ukrainian soldiers wounded – JFO HQ

Kravchuk: It is impossible to agree with Moscow under normal conditions

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

President's Office explains Yermak's words about opening of criminal case on fact of publication of recordings of senior officials' talks

Law on parliament reduction 'next in line' - Zelensky

Russian vaccine Sputnik V not to be registered in Ukraine - Stepanov

Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD