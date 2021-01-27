Kherson intends to involve Israeli technologies - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Kolykhayev

The economic and investment potential of Kherson, as well as the possibility of attracting Israeli technology to the city were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«During the online conversation, the parties discussed in detail the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere. The Kherson Mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city. Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation in the agro-industrial, tourism and educational sectors», - the message says.

In addition, was discussed the possibility of involving Israeli technology in certain industries of the city and the municipal government.

«It was reached an agreement to work out the issue of establishing twinning relations between Kherson and one of the Israeli cities», - the Embassy said.