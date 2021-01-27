Facts

16:47 27.01.2021

President submits bill on restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration to Rada


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky plans to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that provides for the return of punishment in the form of restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration and failure to submit a declaration, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Andriy Kostin (from the Servant of the People faction) has said.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, bill on amendments to the Code on Administrative Offenses of Ukraine, the Criminal Code on enhancing liability for declaring inaccurate information and the subject's failure to submit declaration of the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government is registered under No. 4651 dated January 27, 2021.

"The President of Ukraine consistently adheres to his principled position on an uncompromising fight against corruption. The introduction of this bill on increasing criminal liability for lying in declarations is what the Ukrainian society is waiting for, it coincides with the position of Ukraine's international partners and the recommendations of the Venice Commission," Kostin said.

The parliamentarian said the bill was considered by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC). "I agree that the fight against corruption is a matter of Ukraine's national security. I fully support the president's position," he said.

