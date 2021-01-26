Facts

Ambassador Korniychuk: FTA between Ukraine and Israel twill be extend to services sector

Ambassador Korniychuk: FTA between Ukraine and Israel twill be extend to services sector

Ukraine and Israel are planning steps to extend the Free Trade Agreement to services. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this during the ZOOM-conference «Israel-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement», organized by the Ministry of Economy and Industry of the State of Israel together with the Israel-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«The Ambassador of Ukraine, noting the importance for both countries of the FTA agreement, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, its prospects and profitability for Ukrainian and Israeli business, informed about the next steps of the parties, in particular, in order to expand the free trade regime to the services sector», - the message says.

The event focused on changes in tariff policy, considered the prospects of attracting the tools of the agreement to apply the provisions of the Regional Convention on Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Preferential Rules of Origin.

«The investment attractiveness of Lviv region was also presented», - the Embassy emphasizes.

