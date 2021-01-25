Ukraine and Israel plan to establish direct contacts between migration and border services – The Embassy

Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the migration and border areas between Ukraine and Israel were the subject of the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk with the Director General of the Immigration Service of the Population and Border Control of the State of Israel Shlomo Mor-Yosef. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The meeting took place on January 25, 2021 in Jerusalem. Topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the migration sphere, as well as the establishment of cooperation between the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Israeli Immigration Department, were discussed», - the message says.

Sh.Mor-Yosef also invited his Ukrainian side to visit Israel this spring «to establish direct contacts and identify possible areas for further cooperation».