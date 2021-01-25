Azerbaijan's daily growth of COVID-19 cases down by 80%

Medics in Azerbaijan diagnosed 57 people with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 229,032, the Azerbaijani coronavirus response headquarters said on Monday.

Azerbaijan reported 287 new cases the day before.

According to the headquarters, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 3,093 following the deaths of another 11 patients in the past 24 hours.

A total of 220,565 patients recovered, including 273 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,374 people are currently receiving treatment and are in quarantine, the headquarters said.

Azerbaijan has conducted 2,364,809 COVID-19 diagnostic tests since the start of the pandemic, including 3,257 in the past 24 hours.