17:13 21.01.2021

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to urgently sort out the situation with a fire in a nursing home in Kharkiv, which killed 15 people, and urgently create a State Commission under the leadership of Minister for Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Chernyshov to clarify the causes of the tragedy and develop mechanisms to prevent such emergencies in future.

"Minister of Internal Affairs is to open and take personal control of the relevant criminal case and as soon as possible answer the question of what the causes of the tragedy are and who is to blame for it. I call on the local authorities - leaders of cities and regions - to cooperate as much as possible with the central government and do everything possible for assistance to the victims and relatives who have lost their loved ones. My sincere condolences," the head of state said in a message on the Telegram channel.

 

