Facts

17:05 21.01.2021

Intl research group publishes results of study of effectiveness of drug Amizon in treatment of COVID-19

2 min read
Intl research group publishes results of study of effectiveness of drug Amizon in treatment of COVID-19

An international research group consisting of 19 scientists from Germany, the U.K., Italy, the United States and Ukraine has published the results of a study of the effectiveness of the drug Amizon (active compound enisamium iodide) in the treatment of COVID-19 disease. The trials were carried out in-vitro (in laboratory).

Its results are published on the Medrxiv website, which belongs to the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (the United States) and it is the world's main resource providing open access to the results of research on COVID-19.

In their article, scientists from Institute of Medical Virology, University Hospital Frankfurt, Goethe University described for the first time the antiviral effect of Amizon against SARS-CoV-2. The co-authors of the article, scientists from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, have revealed the mechanism of action of the drug, which consists in inhibiting the viral RNA polymerase, under the influence of which the virus multiplies.

The results of the study made it possible to start the third stage of clinical trials of the drug in Ukraine. In May 2020, a multi-centre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the efficacy and safety of Amizon Max was launched. In the course of the study, the use of Amizon was combined with basic treatment of patients with moderate severity of COVID-19 infection.

The trials were carried out in parallel in several clinics in different cities of Ukraine. Specialists from Germany were involved in the study.

Intermediate results of the third stage of clinical trials of Amizon demonstrated its effectiveness in patients requiring non-invasive oxygen support (without the use of a ventilator). In particular, at this stage of the study, Amizon showed itself as a drug that accelerates the onset of a significant improvement in the condition of patients on average up to three days.

At the same time, to confirm or refute the positive trend, an additional recruitment of patients is currently being carried out to continue clinical trials. Final results are expected at the end of February.

Tags: #drug #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:31 21.01.2021
Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,583 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,981 people recovered – Stepanov

09:17 19.01.2021
Ukraine records 3,939 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,052 people recovered

Ukraine records 3,939 new COVID-19 cases per day, 15,052 people recovered

11:55 18.01.2021
Ukraine in talks with six manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 – Shmyhal

Ukraine in talks with six manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 – Shmyhal

11:58 16.01.2021
Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

Some 821 coronavirus cases recorded in Kyiv, 68 patients hospitalized over past day

11:15 16.01.2021
Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

09:51 15.01.2021
Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

09:24 15.01.2021
Growth in COVID-19 morbidity continuing in Ukraine, 8,199 new cases reported in past 24 hours - health minister

Growth in COVID-19 morbidity continuing in Ukraine, 8,199 new cases reported in past 24 hours - health minister

09:19 14.01.2021
Ukraine registers 7,925 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,192 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine registers 7,925 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,192 people recovered – Stepanov

16:07 13.01.2021
Lekhim plans to register Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine until Feb 5

Lekhim plans to register Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19 in Ukraine until Feb 5

09:17 13.01.2021
Daily COVID-19 count rising in Ukraine, 6,409 new cases reported in past 24 hours

Daily COVID-19 count rising in Ukraine, 6,409 new cases reported in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

Health Ministry plans to make agreement with another COVID-19 vaccines supplier – Stepanov

LATEST

January 22 in Kharkiv announced day of mourning for elderly people killed by fire

Shmyhal instructs State Emergency Service to conduct fire safety checks in nursing homes

Anti-tobacco supporters urge State Consumer Service to more actively respond to growing violations of tobacco legislation in public catering

House in Kharkiv, where fire killed 15 elderly people, not listed in register of social protection institutions

Owner of burnt-out nursing home in Kharkiv is on sick leave, police on duty near her home - Avakov

Preliminary cause of fire in Kharkiv nursing home is careless handling of electric heating devices - prosecutor general

Zelensky condoles with relatives of those killed in Kharkiv nursing home, waiting for operational investigation into tragedy

Fire kills 15 people, injures five people in house for elderly people in Kharkiv - Emergency Service

State Target Scientific, Technical Research Program in Antarctica extended for 3 years - Education Ministry

ECHR declares violations of human rights by Ukraine during Revolution of Dignity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD