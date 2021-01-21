Russia, Medvedchuk trying to use prisoners in their political interests, Kyiv to assess this – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The Russian Federation and MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk are jointly trying to use the prisoners in their political interests, for which they plan to bring nine people from Russia to Ukraine through Belarus from Russia, who were held in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which will be given an appropriate assessment, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) said.

"Who are these persons, whether they were verified in the lists for release, which were discussed within the Trilateral Contact Group, the state of these persons is still unknown," the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG said in a statement, published on its Facebook page on Wednesday night.

The delegation said such activity of the Russian Federation, its attempts to use Medvedchuk, are a demonstrative step that suspends the procedures and practices implemented in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"The leadership of the Russian Federation thus neglects the agreements reached at the highest level in the Normandy format, in fact, humiliating the significance of the respective efforts of Germany, France and the OSCE," the delegation said.

The Ukrainian delegation said it is previously known that these nine people were "taken out" from the occupied territory of Ukraine, transported to Rostov, and kept there, preparing to "hand over" Medvedchuk.

According to Ukrainian state procedures, these persons, when crossing the Ukrainian border, will have to be placed on observation and carried out through a full check by special services, in fact, the Kremlin and Medvedchuk put these people under an additional burden, trying to take them out bypassing the official procedure for release through the TCG site.

"A deeply immoral attempt to use the fate of people who were held in the occupied territory for political and image purposes once again demonstrates to everyone that Medvedchuk is an inadequate person to the title of a Ukrainian citizen, and the Russian Federation is not capable of performing at this stage elementary procedures and practices, for which took responsibility. The leadership of the state and the Ukrainian special services will give these attempts an appropriate assessment. We are also waiting for a response from international partners," the Ukrainian delegation of TCG said.