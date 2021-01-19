Facts

18:48 19.01.2021

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

2 min read
The Economic Court of Kyiv on January 18 suspended the consideration of the claim of the ex-owners of PrivatBank (Kyiv), Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments, on the return of the bank's shares to them before considering the appeal of PrivatBank to the Supreme Court against the decision of the Pivnichny (Northern) Economic Court of Appeals regarding the restoration of proceedings, the press service of the bank has told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv, Liudmyla Shkurdova, on October 16, 2020 suspended the consideration of the claim of the ex-owners of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments, on the return of the shares to them pending the decision on the case, which is being considered in the court of administrative jurisdiction at the level of appeal on the legality of the bank's nationalization.

On December 18, the panel of judges of the Pivnichny Economic Court of Appeals, consisting of Vitaliy Korsak, Olha Popikova and Oleksiy Yevsikov, canceled the decision of the judge of the Economic Court of Kyiv, Liudmyla Shkurdova, to suspend the consideration of the claim of ex-owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments on the return of their shares.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to the proposal of the NBU and the former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital. The ex-owners of the bank consider the nationalization carried out, as a result of which they have completely lost their shares, illegal, while PrivatBank and the state demand additional compensation from them.

Tags: #court #privatbank
