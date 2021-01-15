Ukrainians to receive vaccination passports against COVID-19 in same way as Europeans – Stepanov

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine will begin in February, citizens of Ukraine will receive passports for vaccination against COVID-19 in the same way as citizens of the European Union, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov.

He noted that negotiations with vaccine manufacturers will allow Ukraine to receive a vaccine against coronavirus in February.

"We have taken serious steps with the countries that manufacture these vaccines. I think that in February, which will come in two weeks, we will really start mass vaccination in our country. And everything you say about passports, about all other documents, which will be received by the citizens of the European Union, will also be received by the citizens of Ukraine," Stepanov said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Thursday evening.