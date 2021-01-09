Georgia records 2,058 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Medics in Georgia diagnosed another 2,058 people with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 238,086, the Georgian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Georgia reported 537 new coronavirus cases the day before.

According to the ministry, the coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,750 after another 22 patients died in the past 24 hours.

As many as 224,718 people recovered from coronavirus in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic.