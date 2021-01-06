Facts

11:54 06.01.2021

Democrats win one Senate seat in Georgia, lead in second race with 98% of vote counted - NYT

1 min read
Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has already won the Senate elections in Georgia, receiving 50.6% of the vote (2,223,649), The New York Times reported.

Republican Kelly Loeffler gained 49.4% of the vote (2,173,804).

Also, after counting 98% of the vote, the second Democratic candidate John Ossoff, leads with 50.15% of the vote (2,205,082), while Republican David Perdue gains 49.85% of the vote (2,192,276).

As reported, the U.S. state of Georgia held the second round of elections of senators to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. These elections are fundamentally important, since they will determine whether the Republicans will retain the majority in the Senate. If they fail to do so, the Democratic Party will win a majority in both houses of the American parliament.

Tags: #georgia #senate
