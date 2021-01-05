Facts

17:12 05.01.2021

U.S. Embassy recommends Ukrainians avoid crowded places in Washington

1 min read
U.S. Embassy recommends Ukrainians avoid crowded places in Washington

The Ukrainian Embassy in the United States recommended that Ukrainian citizens avoid crowded places in Washington because of the protests.

"In connection with the January 5-6 protests in Washington, DC, the Embassy recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid crowded places and monitor local government reports on developments. Call the hotline by calling: +1 (202) 322 2616, or at: consul_us@ mfa.gov.ua," the Embassy said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #protests #washington
