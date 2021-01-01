Facts

14:29 01.01.2021

Mykytas taken into custody by court decision in case of kidnapping lawyer

2 min read
Mykytas taken into custody by court decision in case of kidnapping lawyer

 The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv has chosen the custody status for ex-head of Ukrbud Maksym Mykytas suspected of ordering the kidnapping of a lawyer in Kyiv as mandatory two-month detention.

The court issued the ruling on Thursday, December 31, after hearing a motion against Mykytas for changing his custody status.

Thus, the court granted the prosecution's motion.

As reported, on December 8, a group of persons kidnapped an employee of a law firm in Kyiv that provided legal assistance to the head of a well-known house development firm. The attackers lured the victim under the pretext of a meeting. After the abduction they demanded that he returned a non-existent debt and forced him to sign a receipt for $800,000 given of the head of the house development company. Subsequently, they seized two mobile phones, money and a car ID card of the victim. A source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine that the developer, in whose favor the receipt was signed, is ex-MP Mykytas.

Mykytas until this time was under house arrest at night. He is suspected of perpetrating a fraud with housing intended for the National Guard, which incurred a loss of UAH 81.635 million. He was informed on October 2, 2019 that he will be prosecuted, and on December 3, 2020 Mykytas entered a plea agreement, after which his custody status was changed to the round-the-clock house arrest.

Tags: #mykytas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:04 29.12.2020
Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

Suspicions against Mykytas can be used to block investigation, put unlawful pressure on him – NABU

12:49 29.12.2020
Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer, extortion – National Police

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer, extortion – National Police

11:40 29.12.2020
Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Nine Ukrainians who were in Syrian refugee camps return home – Office of President

Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

PGO does not decide to change jurisdiction in case of record bribe to SAPO leadership – statement

Reliable vaccine for life, not political propaganda for profit – Zelensky about COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac Biotech

LATEST

Money to be returned to Ukraine if Sinovac fails clinical trial – Chief sanitary doctor

Nine Ukrainians who were in Syrian refugee camps return home – Office of President

Ukraine has new 9,432 COVID-19 cases, 10,016 people recovered – NSDC

PGO does not decide to change jurisdiction in case of record bribe to SAPO leadership – statement

Reliable vaccine for life, not political propaganda for profit – Zelensky about COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac Biotech

Two Ukrainian citizens released in Syria – media

NABU releases video materials on 'Zlochevsky's bribe' case

Ukraine purchases vaccine against COVID-19 for UAH 964 mln, rapid tests for UAH 989 mln – Health Ministry

U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

NABU says suspects in case of largest bribe in Ukraine can avoid responsibility

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD