Explosive device under my mother's door addressed to me, with aim of intimidating - Shabunin

Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin believes that an explosive device was planted under his mother's door in order to intimidate him.

"They planted an explosive device under my mother's apartment door. If the device is really explosive (as the National Police claims), then they were going to kill my mother. Obviously, this was a 'hello' to me, and not to a 69-year-old woman who can hardly see anything," Shabunin wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The activist said that the law enforcement system cannot provide "not even justice - the elementary security of its citizens."

"Whoever is behind this, he is confident of his own impunity," the activist wrote.

Shabunin is confident that the law enforcement, judicial systems and security policy are "degrading/being sold at an alarming rate."

He also says that such a crime became possible due to the failure of the state leadership to adequately respond in hundreds of previous attacks.

"Either we, Ukrainians, will restore state institutions, or we will cease to exist as a country. I am convinced that we will restore them," the activist said.

As reported, on December 30, an improvised explosive device, which consists of two grenades and a black box, was found near the apartment of Shabunin's mother in the city of Rivne.

On July 23, Shabunin reported on the deliberate arson of his house, there were no casualties.