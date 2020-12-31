Facts

10:18 31.12.2020

Explosive device under my mother's door addressed to me, with aim of intimidating - Shabunin

2 min read
Explosive device under my mother's door addressed to me, with aim of intimidating - Shabunin

Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin believes that an explosive device was planted under his mother's door in order to intimidate him.

"They planted an explosive device under my mother's apartment door. If the device is really explosive (as the National Police claims), then they were going to kill my mother. Obviously, this was a 'hello' to me, and not to a 69-year-old woman who can hardly see anything," Shabunin wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

The activist said that the law enforcement system cannot provide "not even justice - the elementary security of its citizens."

"Whoever is behind this, he is confident of his own impunity," the activist wrote.

Shabunin is confident that the law enforcement, judicial systems and security policy are "degrading/being sold at an alarming rate."

He also says that such a crime became possible due to the failure of the state leadership to adequately respond in hundreds of previous attacks.

"Either we, Ukrainians, will restore state institutions, or we will cease to exist as a country. I am convinced that we will restore them," the activist said.

As reported, on December 30, an improvised explosive device, which consists of two grenades and a black box, was found near the apartment of Shabunin's mother in the city of Rivne.

On July 23, Shabunin reported on the deliberate arson of his house, there were no casualties.

Tags: #shabunin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:38 31.12.2020
Law enforcers do not find explosives in grenade shells, planted under doors of Shabunin's mother

Law enforcers do not find explosives in grenade shells, planted under doors of Shabunin's mother

17:44 17.02.2020
National Police launches inquiry into work of Ant-Corruption Action Center under appeal of MP Derkach

National Police launches inquiry into work of Ant-Corruption Action Center under appeal of MP Derkach

18:44 16.08.2017
Court releases Shabunin on personal recognizance

Court releases Shabunin on personal recognizance

12:36 16.08.2017
Shabunin served notice of suspicion for premeditated assault

Shabunin served notice of suspicion for premeditated assault

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

NABU says suspects in case of largest bribe in Ukraine can avoid responsibility

Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

Law enforcers do not find explosives in grenade shells, planted under doors of Shabunin's mother

Poroshenko says he authorizes operation to detain 'Wagner members' in 2018

LATEST

U.S. Justice Dept seeks forfeiture of third commercial property purchased with funds misappropriated from PrivatBank in Ukraine

NABU says suspects in case of largest bribe in Ukraine can avoid responsibility

Ukraine to receive Sinovac Biotech vaccine within 30 days after registration

Poroshenko says he authorizes operation to detain 'Wagner members' in 2018

Decision to change jurisdiction in case of bribing leadership of anti-corruption bodies to be challenged in Appeal Court – SAPO

Zelensky introduces new head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Boichuk

Germany donates 18 artificial lung ventilators to Ukraine - Health Ministry

Main 'thing' is number of people who ready to be vaccinated – Zelensky

Ukraine still does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD