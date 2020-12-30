Facts

16:31 30.12.2020

ICC may start substantive consideration of cases on war crimes, crimes against humanity in Donbas, Crimea at 2021 end – Enin

2 min read
ICC may start substantive consideration of cases on war crimes, crimes against humanity in Donbas, Crimea at 2021 end – Enin

 At the end of 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) may start substantive consideration the cases on war crimes and crimes against humanity in the East of Ukraine and Crimea, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said.

"We expect that by the end of next year we would be able to enter a new stage of this process, and for this we are fully interested in strengthening interaction both with the current prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and with the newly appointed one. In addition, the coordination of all involved government bodies requires strengthening. This is, first of all, about the prosecutor's office, the pretrial investigation authorities. The role of public organizations is important, which largely help in collecting evidence of crimes against humanity or war crimes in the temporarily occupied territories, both in Crimea and Donbas," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Enin said that Ukraine has been moving towards this since 2014, and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court made a very important decision.

"Taking into account certain bureaucratic features, her mandate expires in June next year, the election of the next prosecutor should be held in February-March, 2021. The procedure for transferring cases will take some time. Taking into account that Ukraine has not ratified the Rome Statute, the International Criminal Court will act in accordance with the proclaimed statements of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the prosecutor should appeal to the judges of the International Criminal Court in order to approve such a decision," he said.

The deputy minister said that Ukraine does not exclude that the Russian side will try to use this fact in its disinformation campaigns, which are an integral part of the hybrid war.

"Therefore, it is extremely important to clarify as clearly as possible what the International Criminal Court can do, what it cannot, how the state authorities of Ukraine will act and what opportunities this gives us to speed up the moment of bringing the top Russian military and political leadership to justice for organizing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," he said.

 

Tags: #enin #icc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 30.12.2020
Ukraine still does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

Ukraine still does not receive technical report on downed UIA plane from Iran – Enin

14:36 30.12.2020
Poland may transfer 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine – Enin

Poland may transfer 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine – Enin

16:58 12.12.2020
Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

13:10 06.12.2019
PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

11:35 07.12.2018
ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

ICC confirms situation in Crimea as international conflict – Crimea PGO

22:10 27.09.2018
ICC Ukraine, e-zine Ukraine in Arabic launch quarterly magazine in Arabic

ICC Ukraine, e-zine Ukraine in Arabic launch quarterly magazine in Arabic

10:24 25.11.2016
ICC finds sufficient Russian war crimes evidence provided by Ukraine – Lutsenko

ICC finds sufficient Russian war crimes evidence provided by Ukraine – Lutsenko

12:30 23.11.2016
MH17 investigation group insisting ICC review case of passenger airliner downing – Lutsenko

MH17 investigation group insisting ICC review case of passenger airliner downing – Lutsenko

19:11 15.11.2016
ICC Prosecutor Office to examine new data on crimes against Euromaidan protesters

ICC Prosecutor Office to examine new data on crimes against Euromaidan protesters

17:34 15.11.2016
ICC prosecutor sees Crimea annexation as intl armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia

ICC prosecutor sees Crimea annexation as intl armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

Tupytsky should continue to perform his duties, Zelensky immediately cancel his decree – Constitutional Court

Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

Poland may transfer 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine – Enin

Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

LATEST

Decision to change jurisdiction in case of bribing leadership of anti-corruption bodies to be challenged in Appeal Court – SAPO

Zelensky introduces new head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Boichuk

Germany donates 18 artificial lung ventilators to Ukraine - Health Ministry

Main 'thing' is number of people who ready to be vaccinated – Zelensky

Ukrainian serviceman from Vinnytsia killed in Donbas on Dec 29 – Regional Administration

PGO lists reasons for withdrawal from HACC motion on choosing restraint measure for Tatarov

Tupytsky should continue to perform his duties, Zelensky immediately cancel his decree – Constitutional Court

Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

PMs of Ukraine, Georgia discuss activation of trade, economic cooperation

Health Ministry signs contract for supply of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech to Ukraine – President's Office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD