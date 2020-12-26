Facts

12:23 26.12.2020

Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire four times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on December 25, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. There were no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO said in the statement on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

So, all violations were recorded near Vodiane, on the Azov Sea. Here the enemy opened fire from mortars of 120 and 82 calibers, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In addition to shelling Ukrainian positions, the occupation forces once again fired at the private houses of the Vodiane settlement with a 120 mm mortar. One of the mines hit the courtyard of a local resident, none of the residents was injured.

"Since the beginning of this day, on December 26, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. There is silence along the entire line of demarcation," the headquarters said.

 

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:27 24.12.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas – JFO

15:39 24.12.2020
JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

18:12 23.12.2020
Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

17:55 23.12.2020
Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

Military conflict in Donbas leads to environmental disaster in region, Ukraine, but govt ignores problem – opinion

16:19 23.12.2020
Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

Cabinet approves concept of Donbas economic development until 2030

10:27 23.12.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire regime nine times in Donbas over past day with no casualties reported - JFO HQ

14:12 22.12.2020
United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

09:55 22.12.2020
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire 6 times over past day, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded

16:57 21.12.2020
Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier captured by Russia-occupation forces in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:30 18.12.2020
ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky says will call Putin if meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders delayed

LATEST

NABU opens proceeding due to Venediktova's interference in Tatarov case

More than 70% of beds for COVID-19 patients provided with oxygen - chief sanitary doctor

In Kyiv, 408 new COVID-19 cases detected per day

Health Ministry seeks to obtain transplant independence of Ukraine in 3 years - Stepanov

Another 7,709 cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in Ukraine per day - Stepanov

Andriy Boichuk appointed head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Issue of obtaining vaccine against COVID-19 will be most difficult for Stepanov - Zelensky

Daily growth in new COVID-19 cases declining in Azerbaijan

Zelensky: Tatarov not corrupt official, but must prove his innocence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD