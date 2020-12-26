Russia-led forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times over past day - JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violated the ceasefire four times, Ukrainian servicemen were not injured, the press center of the Joint Forces operation headquarters said.

"Over the past day, on December 25, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. There were no combat losses or injuries among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO said in the statement on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

So, all violations were recorded near Vodiane, on the Azov Sea. Here the enemy opened fire from mortars of 120 and 82 calibers, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms.

In addition to shelling Ukrainian positions, the occupation forces once again fired at the private houses of the Vodiane settlement with a 120 mm mortar. One of the mines hit the courtyard of a local resident, none of the residents was injured.

"Since the beginning of this day, on December 26, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. There is silence along the entire line of demarcation," the headquarters said.