11:31 26.12.2020

Another 78 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armed Forces per day - Medical Forces command

Over the past day, 78 new cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 have been laboratory confirmed in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 12 people have been hospitalized, the Command of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Saturday.

The state of health of the hospitalized 12 new patients is satisfactory.

Currently, according to the medical service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 64 people are being treated at home under supervision of the medical service, including 20 in Kyiv region and 14 in Mykolaiv region.

As of 10:00 on December 26, in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, some 2,427 people are sick with COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In total, 11,161 people recovered during the pandemic, and 37 people died.

There are 423 people in isolation (including self-isolation). The number of servicemen whose isolation ends in the next three days is 34 people.

Tags: #armed_forces #coronavirus
