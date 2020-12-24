Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky has been summoned on December 28 to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to carry out legal proceedings, the Prosecutor General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the Office did not specify within the framework of the investigation of which case Tupytsky was summoned and for which procedural actions.

The interrogation will be carried out in criminal proceedings No. 12013110060002990, the investigation in which is being conducted by the Directorate of the SBI (State Bureau for Investigations) for Maidan affairs.

This is a criminal proceeding about the criminal organization of the former head of the Economic Court Viktor Tatkov and his deputy Yemelyanov. The proceeding was registered in 2013, the investigation was carried out by the Special Investigations Department of the PGO headed by Serhiy Horbatiuk, and at the beginning of this year it was transferred to the SBI.