Facts

15:38 24.12.2020

Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

1 min read
Head of Constitutional Court summoned on Dec 28 to PGO to conduct legal proceedings

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky has been summoned on December 28 to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to carry out legal proceedings, the Prosecutor General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, the Office did not specify within the framework of the investigation of which case Tupytsky was summoned and for which procedural actions.

The interrogation will be carried out in criminal proceedings No. 12013110060002990, the investigation in which is being conducted by the Directorate of the SBI (State Bureau for Investigations) for Maidan affairs.

This is a criminal proceeding about the criminal organization of the former head of the Economic Court Viktor Tatkov and his deputy Yemelyanov. The proceeding was registered in 2013, the investigation was carried out by the Special Investigations Department of the PGO headed by Serhiy Horbatiuk, and at the beginning of this year it was transferred to the SBI.

Tags: #constitutional_court #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:29 24.12.2020
PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

16:13 21.12.2020
Rada registers bill on improving Constitutional Court activities

Rada registers bill on improving Constitutional Court activities

18:35 11.12.2020
Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

10:55 11.12.2020
Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

Venice Commission makes public opinion on Constitutional Court reform with recommendations

18:58 10.12.2020
Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

Constitutional Court refuses to initiate proceedings on constitutionality of quarantine decree in terms of business activity

18:18 10.12.2020
Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

18:08 10.12.2020
NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

NABU considers PGO actions in VAB Bank case as attempt to sabotage it

18:59 09.12.2020
Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

09:16 05.12.2020
Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

Liability for lying in declarations is still not as tough as we would like – Zelensky

13:11 04.12.2020
Accusations against Venediktova for not replacing prosecutor in Rotterdam+ case are NABU's attempts to hide ineffective pretrial investigation - PGO

Accusations against Venediktova for not replacing prosecutor in Rotterdam+ case are NABU's attempts to hide ineffective pretrial investigation - PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

PGO submits 'Tatarov case' to SBU, NABU calls this interference in investigation to protect official

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

LATEST

JFO soldier blown up by unknown explosive device in Donbas

Risk of COVID-19 infection in public catering is highest – Stepanov

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Cabinet allows restaurants, cafes to operate until 07:00 on New Year's Eve

Zelensky extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO

Zelensky signs law to restore responsibility for inaccurate declaration

Ukraine records over 1 mln COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic, 11,490 over past day – Stepanov

Health Ministry to sign contracts with manufacturers of vaccines against COVID-19 in coming weeks

Ukraine sends data to Interpol on possible attempt to misuse Russia of intl search system

Ex-Foreign Minister Kozhara case brought to court – prosecutor's office

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD