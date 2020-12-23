Ambassador Korniychuk and the Primate of the OCU discussed options for ensuring the interests of the Church in the Holy Land

The development of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, pilgrimage and ensuring the interests of the OCU in the Holy Land became the subject of a meeting the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the Primate of the OCU Epiphany. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The meeting took place at the premises of the Kiev Orthodox Theological Academy. The situation in world Orthodoxy and in Ukraine was discussed, in particular, in the context of the development of the OCU», - the message says.

The parties also touched upon issues related to the pilgrimage of Ukrainian citizens to Christian shrines in Israel.

«The options were discussed to ensure the interests of believers and clergy of the OCU in the Holy Land», - the Embassy noted.