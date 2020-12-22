Facts

09:16 22.12.2020

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decrees dismissed Yulia Kovaliv from the post of Deputy Head of the President's Office, appointing Yulia Svyrydenko to this post.

"To dismiss Yulia Ihorivna Kovaliv from the post of deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine," according to decree No. 580/2020 dated December 22, released on the presidential website on Tuesday morning.

Following this, decree No. 581/2020 was released on the presidential website on the appointment of Svyrydenko as Deputy Head of the President's Office "To appoint Svyrydenko Yulia Anatoliivna as Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine," the president said in the decree.

