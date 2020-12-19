Facts

15:19 19.12.2020

Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft resolution on the dismissal of Serhiy Shkarlet from the post of Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Document card No. 4525 appeared on the parliament's website.

The authors of the resolution are deputies of the Holos and European Solidarity factions.

As reported, on December 17, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Shkarlet as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Representatives of Holos stated that they had registered the facts of "pushing the buttons" during the voting for the appointment of Shkarlet. The European Solidarity faction also announced violations during the voting and asked the regulatory committee to review the situation. Representatives of both factions announced their intention to go to court to appeal against the appointment of Shkarlet to the post.

Tags: #shkarlet #rada
