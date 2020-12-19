Facts

14:41 19.12.2020

President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

2 min read
President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the positive dynamics in the incidence of COVID-19, as there is a gradual increase in the number of people who have recovered and a decrease in the number of new cases of infection every day.

"There is a lot of controversy, they say, this is the case because the number of tests has been reduced. But here's a simple example: today there are 68,000 tests, 12,630 patients. On November 28, there were 67,000 tests, i.e. a thousand less, and 16,294 infected on this day. That is almost four thousand more," the Head of State said in his vlog published on his official Telegram channel on Friday evening.

According to Zelensky, counteraction to the spread of COVID-19 and work on sufficient provision of hospitals with everything necessary is underway.

"We also continue to work for Ukraine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to receiving it at the end of the first quarter of 2021," the President said.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has already developed a national vaccination plan, according to which the first vaccinations will be given to doctors and the military, as well as social workers, educators, people over 60 years. In addition, the vaccination plan will include Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories.

"We do not forget about them, they are our people, they are all our Ukrainians, and we do everything to make them feel it," the President said.

Tags: #zelensky #covid_19 #dynamics
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:23 19.12.2020
Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

08:58 19.12.2020
Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

17:28 17.12.2020
Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

14:11 17.12.2020
Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

14:05 17.12.2020
Zelensky calls establishment of peace, restoration of country's sovereignty, territorial integrity as Ukraine's main foreign policy priority

Zelensky calls establishment of peace, restoration of country's sovereignty, territorial integrity as Ukraine's main foreign policy priority

13:32 17.12.2020
Ukrainian diplomats should make most of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership - Zelensky

Ukrainian diplomats should make most of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership - Zelensky

09:24 17.12.2020
Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 12,047 COVID-19 cases per day, 12,939 people recovered – Stepanov

09:26 16.12.2020
Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

15:47 15.12.2020
Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

Stepanov: About 21 mln Ukrainians from risk groups to be vaccinated free of charge from COVID-19

14:26 15.12.2020
Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

Zelensky to attend meeting of Servant of People faction on Tuesday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

EBRD, EIB make joint statement on importance of fight against corruption in Ukraine

ECHR meeting on Donbas case scheduled for Sep 15, 2021 - Ministry of Justice

Rada appoints Laputina Minister for Veterans Affairs - 248 affirmative votes

LATEST

ORDLO resident who organized illegal passenger transportation to Kharkiv through Russia faces up to seven years in prison

Police report suspicion to Kyiv resident of interfering with work of NewsOne TV channel reporter

Ukrainian border guards hand copies of decisions on fines in a month to 340 traffic offenders

Rada registers draft resolution on dismissal of Shkarlet from post of Education Minister

Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

Kernes' funeral will take place on December 23

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Ukrainian President, First Lady receive Bethlehem Fire from Scouts

Ukraine sees 11,742 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, with 13,314 recoveries – Stepanov

Notre Dame clock impossible to restore, to be replaced with new one - St. Petersburg factory

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD