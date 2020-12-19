President on COVID-19 situation: Number of those who have recovered growing, number of new patients declining

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the positive dynamics in the incidence of COVID-19, as there is a gradual increase in the number of people who have recovered and a decrease in the number of new cases of infection every day.

"There is a lot of controversy, they say, this is the case because the number of tests has been reduced. But here's a simple example: today there are 68,000 tests, 12,630 patients. On November 28, there were 67,000 tests, i.e. a thousand less, and 16,294 infected on this day. That is almost four thousand more," the Head of State said in his vlog published on his official Telegram channel on Friday evening.

According to Zelensky, counteraction to the spread of COVID-19 and work on sufficient provision of hospitals with everything necessary is underway.

"We also continue to work for Ukraine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to receiving it at the end of the first quarter of 2021," the President said.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has already developed a national vaccination plan, according to which the first vaccinations will be given to doctors and the military, as well as social workers, educators, people over 60 years. In addition, the vaccination plan will include Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied territories.

"We do not forget about them, they are our people, they are all our Ukrainians, and we do everything to make them feel it," the President said.