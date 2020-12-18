Facts

13:04 18.12.2020

Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

Unknown persons set car of NABU detective on fire in Lviv

Unidentified persons set fire to the private car of the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) at night in Lviv, the press service of the NABU reported.

"Tonight, unknown persons set fire to the car of the NABU detective in Lviv. The private car (Skoda Octavia 2012) was significantly damaged. We do not exclude that this may be related to the professional activities of our employee," the NABU said in a Telegram message.

On this fact, the investigators of the National Police entered the information into the Unified Register of pretrial Investigations (part 2 of Article 347 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"NABU counts on a prompt and effective investigation of the crime. We ask witnesses who have information about these events to contact the Shevchenkivsky police department of the National Police Directorate in Lviv region," the message says.

 

