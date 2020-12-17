Facts

14:44 17.12.2020

Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

Russia will step up support for Donbas both at the humanitarian level and in terms of direct cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an annual press conference on Thursday.

"Russia has supported and will keep supporting Donbas, and we'll even be stepping up our support for Donbas. This concerns the industry, the resolution of social issues, and infrastructural matters," he said.

Russia fully understands the complexity of the situation in Donbas, he said.

Tags: #donbas #putin
