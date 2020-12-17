Facts

13:32 17.12.2020

Ukrainian diplomats should make most of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership - Zelensky

Ukraine should make the most of the mechanisms provided by NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership to move closer to the Alliance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Our efforts towards relations with NATO have been crowned with success. We have received an invitation to join NATO's Enhanced Partnership. The task of the Ukrainian diplomatic service now is to maximize the political, security and military potential of this format. Or, simply saying, to understand what exactly this status gives us and how we can use it to bring us closer to the Alliance," Zelensky said at the plenary session "Strategic Priorities of Ukraine's Foreign Policy" on Thursday.

He said that not only the Mission of Ukraine to NATO and the ambassadors in the Alliance member states should work in this direction, but also the ambassadors in Georgia, Jordan, Australia, Finland and Sweden, which are already successfully using the enhanced partnership format.

"With regard to the activities of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO, I want to see Ukrainian diplomats and military personnel not only at the headquarters in Brussels, but also in all NATO partnership structures. This is the only way we have a chance to resume high-level meetings of the Ukraine-NATO Commission or get a decision of Alliance to invite Ukraine to the Membership Action Plan," Zelensky said.

Interfax-Ukraine
