Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

During the regular border-representative meeting, the Russian side was again unable to provide objective information about a possible violation of the border from Ukraine by a group of persons and a fire confrontation, which the border guard service of the FSB of the Russian Federation for Belgorod and Voronezh regions had previously informed about, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"The Russian side nevertheless decided on another border-representative meeting, at which the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine insisted. The meeting took place this weekend and took place, among other things, directly on the border line. The Russian side again could not provide objective information there, but in every possible way continued manipulate the facts, which also displayed in its investigation," the State Border Guard Service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The service said that, in particular, this time the adjacent side announced the trail of traces of a group of persons from the territory of Ukraine to the territory of Russia and in the opposite direction, which it could not show on the ground during border-representative meetings. There are no traces on the ground in the photographic materials provided by the Russian side.

"At the same time, the border guards of the neighboring country started to get confused with the place where the border was allegedly violated. Once again, there is no information from the Russian side about the person who, in their words, died, no evidence has been presented to confirm that the violator had a weapon," the State Border Guard Service said.

In addition, the assumption of the Russian side about "three armed persons" is not confirmed even by their protocol of interviewing the senior border guard that did not see or could not see them. The service also said that the Russian side was unconstructive by the fact that by a letter dated December 5, it refused to hold a border-representative meeting, justifying its position by conducting a unilateral investigation, although the relevant conclusion was approved on December 4. Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko told Interfax-Ukraine that the State Border Guard Service received information about the incident from the Russian side with a huge delay, approximately 11 hours.

"This indicates that the Russian side either tried not to advertise this information at all, or was developing a position, which it later officially announced," he said.

According to the head of the border service, in order to clarify all the circumstances of this event, the first border-representative meeting was held at the level of assistants to border representatives, however, during the meeting, no supporting information was provided to the Ukrainian side. "Each side must present evidence, but they were not presented. A procedure has been established, according to which, based on the results of the border-representative meeting, a protocol is drawn up, where there is the position of the Russian side and the position of the Ukrainian side. The Ukrainian side insisted on the presentation of evidence, but we are so and could not come. Therefore, I believe that this is a common information propaganda action by the special services of the Russian Federation. What is it dedicated to? Perhaps, to the day of the FSB of the Russian Federation, which will be celebrated in the neighboring country soon," Deineko said.

He also said that the State Border Guard Service has not yet received official information about a Ukrainian who was allegedly killed in Russia near the border. "Yes, there is information on the Internet that this is a citizen of Ukraine H., who has repeatedly come into view, but officially we do not have it. The body of the deceased was not transferred to Ukraine from the Russian Federation. Also, as far as I know, relatives and friends of this person has not yet traveled to the territory of the Russian Federation," Deineko said.