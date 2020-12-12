Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

A multi-day storm on the Azov coast destroys the infrastructure of Zaporizhia resort village of Kyrylivka. Recreation centers and beaches on the Fedotova Spit and the Peresyp Spit have been damaged. The owners of the recreation centers ask the local authorities for help.

According to the information of the Kyrylivka village council (Zaporizhia region), published on a local Internet portal, bad weather with a heavy wind and storm at sea has been destroying the resort infrastructure and local recreation centers for the fifth day. The recreation centers on the Peresyp Spit were especially affected.

The report says that the owners of recreation centers, affected by the disaster, asked for help in the Kyrylivka village council with a request to help in "dumping beaches from the sea to counteract flooding and destruction of infrastructure."

"The Pryazovsky National Nature Park, on the territory of which the resort is located, will provide the recreation centers affected by the disaster with a sand mixture in order to form a 'new shore'," the Kyrylivka village council reports.

Local residents post on social networks photos and videos of destruction and flooding on the Azov coast. The photos show that the storm also damaged the central embankment of the resort village.