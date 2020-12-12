Facts

14:52 12.12.2020

Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

2 min read
Storm destroys infrastructure of Kyrylivka resort village

A multi-day storm on the Azov coast destroys the infrastructure of Zaporizhia resort village of Kyrylivka. Recreation centers and beaches on the Fedotova Spit and the Peresyp Spit have been damaged. The owners of the recreation centers ask the local authorities for help.

According to the information of the Kyrylivka village council (Zaporizhia region), published on a local Internet portal, bad weather with a heavy wind and storm at sea has been destroying the resort infrastructure and local recreation centers for the fifth day. The recreation centers on the Peresyp Spit were especially affected.

The report says that the owners of recreation centers, affected by the disaster, asked for help in the Kyrylivka village council with a request to help in "dumping beaches from the sea to counteract flooding and destruction of infrastructure."

"The Pryazovsky National Nature Park, on the territory of which the resort is located, will provide the recreation centers affected by the disaster with a sand mixture in order to form a 'new shore'," the Kyrylivka village council reports.

Local residents post on social networks photos and videos of destruction and flooding on the Azov coast. The photos show that the storm also damaged the central embankment of the resort village.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #storm
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:58 12.06.2020
Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

Zelensky appoints new Zaporizhia region governor

09:37 04.06.2014
3 law enforcers injured in Luhansk confrontation - National Guard

3 law enforcers injured in Luhansk confrontation - National Guard

18:10 09.12.2013
Batkivschyna says special purpose police unit Berkut storms party's office in Kyiv

Batkivschyna says special purpose police unit Berkut storms party's office in Kyiv

10:47 28.03.2013
Storm, avalanche danger warning announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Storm, avalanche danger warning announced in Ivano-Frankivsk region

10:21 08.01.2013
Weather Center announces storm warning in Ukraine

Weather Center announces storm warning in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

LATEST

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas - delegation to TCG

Prosecutor of Hague court announces completion of Ukrainian cases preliminary examination

MFA of Ukraine protests against expansion of Russian 'special economic measures' list

Kolomoisky puts pressure on NABU in investigation of PrivatBank case - NABU director

Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Canada ratifies agreement on joint audiovisual production with Ukraine

Ukraine sees 12,811 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Former SFS acting Head Hutenko suspected of power abuse

Venice Commission does not support cancellation of Constitutional Court decision, its dissolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD