Venice Commission's opinion on Constitutional Court to be taken into account in preparing judicial reform in Ukraine - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that the decisions taken by the Council of European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will help to avoid disruption of anti-corruption reform in the country.

"I am grateful to the Venice Commission and Gianni Buquicchio [president of the commission] for the opinion on the Constitutional Court. The two approved documents provide important guidelines on how to avoid irreparable harm to the anti-corruption reform and reform the Constitutional Court so that the current situation does not reoccur. The Commission's opinions will be taken into account when preparing judicial reform in Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Friday.