Venice Commission says govt authorities must respect Constitutional Court as 'guardian' of Constitution – CC

The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) notes the need for the Ukrainian authorities to respect the decisions of the Constitutional Court, despite their ambiguity, the Constitutional Court said.

According to a statement, released on the court's website, the Constitutional Court says that on December 9, the Venice Commission published its opinion on the legislative situation with anti-corruption mechanisms in Ukraine, which developed after the decision of the Constitutional Court.

"The Venice Commission emphasized that the principle of the distribution of public power lies, in particular, in the fact that the parliament and the executive branch must respect the role of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine as a guardian of the Constitution of Ukraine, and its decisions must be enforced," the court said in the statement.

"The conclusion outlines that, despite the ambiguous perception of the Constitutional Court's decision, the constitutional role of the Constitutional Court must be respected and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine must implement its decisions, taking into account the Constitution of Ukraine and international standards," the Constitutional Court said.

As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court recognized as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the law on the prevention of corruption and criminal liability for declaring inaccurate information.