Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Verkhovna Rada with a request not to consider the bill he initiated to reboot the Constitutional Court until the Venice Commission issues the conclusions on the situation caused by the decision of the judges of the Constitutional Court on the electronic declaration system and criminal liability for false declaration, the President's Office said.

"The bill, which was initiated by the President of Ukraine to reboot the Constitutional Court, is aimed only at restoring citizens' confidence in the constitutional proceedings. The head of state asked parliament not to consider this bill until we receive the conclusions of the Venice Commission on situation formed after the destruction by the judges of the Constitutional Court the system of control over electronic declaration in our state, and in relation to this decision itself," the statement, published on the president's website on Wednesday evening, said.