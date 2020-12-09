Facts

10:58 09.12.2020

Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

2 min read
Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

Ukraine confirms its readiness to continue working within the Normandy format to fulfill the agreements reached by the leaders of all four participating countries on resolving the situation in the east of the country, the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas (TCG) said in a statement released on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "Fulfillment of the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, as well as the entire package of Minsk agreements, remain for Ukraine the basis for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict and the restoration of peace in Donbas," the TCG said in the statement.

The TCG sees next steps as follows: further release of the detainees; ensuring full and unconditional admission of international organizations, primarily the International Committee of the Red Cross, to all detainees; opening and proper functioning of entry-exit checkpoints across the contact line; compliance with security conditions, including mine clearance and troop disengagement.

The TCG also notes the importance of continuing the discussion of Ukraine's working proposals on the implementation of the political aspects of the Common Agreed Conclusions of the Paris Summit of December 9, 2019.

"Ukraine is grateful to Germany and France, as well as the OSCE for an active mediating role in the settlement of the conflict and efforts to return peace to Ukrainian territory […]. We call on the Russian Federation to take all relevant steps to continue the work of the above formats to implement all decisions taken at the summit of the leaders of the four countries, as well as take real steps to resolve the armed conflict," the TCG said in the statement.

Tags: #normandy_format #tcg #statement
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 05.12.2020
Ukraine urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia – MFA statement on 26th anniversary of Budapest Memorandum

Ukraine urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia – MFA statement on 26th anniversary of Budapest Memorandum

12:58 03.12.2020
Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

Denisova meets at checkpoint with representative of 'DPR' in TCG humanitarian subgroup

10:31 03.12.2020
Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia's attempt to legitimize so-called 'LPR', 'DPR' at meeting of UNSC is step towards complete intl isolation - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

09:34 26.11.2020
OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

09:27 20.11.2020
Kravchuk: Ukraine submits lists of 11 people for swap with Russia

Kravchuk: Ukraine submits lists of 11 people for swap with Russia

10:18 19.11.2020
Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

14:55 14.11.2020
Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

17:43 13.11.2020
Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

15:08 11.11.2020
Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

18:26 10.11.2020
Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

Biolik denies production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky asks Rada not to consider his bill on Constitutional Court reboot until Venice Commission conclusions received

EU leaders to discuss Minsk agreements, extend sectoral sanctions for Russia

Metro to carry passengers without number restrictions during enhanced quarantine from Jan 8 to Jan 24 - Krykliy

Govt can introduce enhanced quarantine measures if situation with COVID-19 worsens - Shmyhal

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

Cabinet to extend quarantine, emergency regime until Feb 28, 2021 - Stepanov

A delegation of the Uman city council invited to Israel for a dialogue on pilgrimage - Ambassador Korniychuk

Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

First Dpty of Kernes becomes Kharkiv City Council Secretary

Zelensky welcomes return to Ukraine of two citizens detained in Iraq for three years

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD