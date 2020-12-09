Fulfillment of Normandy Four agreements remains for Ukraine basis for restoring peace in Donbas – TCG

Ukraine confirms its readiness to continue working within the Normandy format to fulfill the agreements reached by the leaders of all four participating countries on resolving the situation in the east of the country, the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas (TCG) said in a statement released on its Facebook page on Wednesday. "Fulfillment of the agreements of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, as well as the entire package of Minsk agreements, remain for Ukraine the basis for a political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict and the restoration of peace in Donbas," the TCG said in the statement.

The TCG sees next steps as follows: further release of the detainees; ensuring full and unconditional admission of international organizations, primarily the International Committee of the Red Cross, to all detainees; opening and proper functioning of entry-exit checkpoints across the contact line; compliance with security conditions, including mine clearance and troop disengagement.

The TCG also notes the importance of continuing the discussion of Ukraine's working proposals on the implementation of the political aspects of the Common Agreed Conclusions of the Paris Summit of December 9, 2019.

"Ukraine is grateful to Germany and France, as well as the OSCE for an active mediating role in the settlement of the conflict and efforts to return peace to Ukrainian territory […]. We call on the Russian Federation to take all relevant steps to continue the work of the above formats to implement all decisions taken at the summit of the leaders of the four countries, as well as take real steps to resolve the armed conflict," the TCG said in the statement.