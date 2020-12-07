Quarantine should be tightened in Jan - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal predicts tougher quarantine measures to counter the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in January 2021.

"In December, there will be no strengthening of restrictive measures. Thanks to the weekend quarantine, we managed to somewhat stabilize the epidemic situation and relieve the medical system [...] However, taking into account the dynamics of morbidity, we assume that stricter quarantine measures will have to be introduced in January. At the same time, the state is doing everything to make it easier for Ukrainians to go through the winter holidays, for the sake of safety," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

According to him, within the framework of cooperation with local authorities on the list of possible restrictions, mayors of cities and heads of regional administrations have submitted their own vision of the planned restrictions. "Support of the ban or restriction of activities: festive concerts, discos and nightclubs, public events in the premises, hostels, shopping centers - 100%; museums, cinemas and theaters, catering establishments with leisure activities - 95%; holiday fairs, gyms and fitness centers - 90%," the prime minister said.

At the same time, according to the head of government, mayors and heads of regional administrations advocate work with partial restrictions on public transport, catering (delivery or take-away) and hotels (without entertainment and food zones).

"A complete list of possible quarantine restrictions will be presented at a meeting of the government on December 9," Shmyhal said.