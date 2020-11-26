Facts

12:09 26.11.2020

Ukraine and Israel will strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation – The Embassy

Ukraine and Israel will strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation – The Embassy

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and Head of the Group for inter-parliamentary relations of the Israeli Knesset with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Michael Malchieli confirmed the intention of both countries to intensify parliamentary interaction. This was stated during the meeting on Wednesday, according to the page of the Embassy of Ukraine at Facebook.

«During the conversation, the interlocutors confirmed the high level of existing inter-parliamentary cooperation, friendly and partnership relations between Ukraine and Israel. The parties discussed the issues of establishing inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Knesset and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. It was agreed to intensify bilateral interaction, in particular, it is planned to hold a web conference between parliamentary groups», - the statement says.

The parties also agreed on close cooperation in the development of religious tourism in Ukraine and the restoration of places of cultural and religious heritage of the Jewish people in our state.

«Considering the approach of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Michael Malchieli invited the Ambassador of Ukraine to the ceremony of lighting the first candle of this holiday in the Knesset on December 10 and a web conference with the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine», - the Embassy emphasizes.

