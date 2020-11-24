Facts

18:49 24.11.2020

EUROCONTROL sets route charges rate in 'green zone' over Black Sea at EUR 25 per ATC unit

1 min read

The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL) has joined Ukraine to the common route charges system and set their size for 2021.

As the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) told Interfax-Ukraine, EUROCONTROL has approved two rates for route charges in the airspace over the country's territory in the amount of EUR 51.10 per air traffic control (ATC) unit and separately in the part of the international airspace over the High Seas ("green zone") in the amount of EUR 25 per ATC unit.

The fee will be charged by EUROCONTROL on behalf of Ukraine in euros, while the tariff is fixed in the national currency at the time of its establishment.

