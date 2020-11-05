Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

The President's Office of Ukraine says that 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas saved the lives of dozens of Ukrainian soldiers.

"On November 3, some 100 days have passed since the beginning of the agreement on complete and comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas, which was established on July 27. Never before during all the years of the war has the ceasefire not been held for so long. It made it possible to reduce casualties among Ukrainian soldiers 88.9%," the President's Office of Ukraine wrote on Facebook.

The office said that for the period from July 27 to November 3, 2020, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from direct hostilities in the Joint Forces Operation zone amounted to three deaths and 11 injuries. During the same period of 2019, some 29 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 98 were injured from hostilities.

"Since the beginning of 2020 to July 27, on average, two or three soldiers of the Armed Forces died every week and six or eight were injured," the office said.

The Presidential Office drew attention to the fact that the average number of shelling of positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over 100 days of the ceasefire, compared to the corresponding period of 2019, decreased by 81.8%.

From July 27 to November 3, 2020, Ukrainian positions were fired 224 times, and in the same period last year it was 1,241 times.

"The current ceasefire agreements have made it possible to drastically reduce the number of attacks from heavy weapons. After all, since the beginning of 2020, the number of attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by pro-Russian militants has reached 16-18 times per day, and mostly then they fired from heavy weapons," the Presidential Office said.