Facts

17:29 30.10.2020

Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

2 min read
Constitutional Court's head on land in Crimea: my only fault is I do not ask NACP for clarification

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytsky says that he had no intention of hiding information about the existence of a land plot in Crimea, and the transactions that were made in 2018 concerned the delimitation of land plots.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, he said that the land plot in Crimea with an area of 126 square meters was privatized even before the time of the annexation of Crimea, due to an incomprehensible situation with cadastres, "borders were mixed" and legal problems arose with the delimitation of land plots.

"The legal deal was in 2018. I cannot entry into the territory of Crimea [...] A criminal proceeding has been initiated against me in the Russian Federation. Economic sanctions have been imposed on the land plot and the house," the court's head said.

According to Tupytsky, he issued a power of attorney, and the problematic issues of delimitation were settled by lawyers "by making a purchase and sale agreement," which is entered in the register.

"To enter (in the declaration) what you do not recognize [...] There was no sale and purchase, there were circumstances that needed to be settled [...] My only fault is that I did not turn to the NACP authorities to explain to me how do it. However, as a lawyer I think that they can hardly explain something in such circumstances," he said.

He also said that he then issued a Ukrainian power of attorney for the sale, including of a plot in Crimea.

"It is doubtful to speak of deliberate intent on my part to hide it," he said.

According to Tupytsky, Ukraine does not recognize the legal transactions that are being made in Crimea.

"This deal is not valid (for Ukraine), but it is not a crime," he said.

Tags: #crimea #constitutional_court #nacp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:23 30.10.2020
Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

Yermak believes there is external interference in Constitutional Court's events – G7 Ambassadors' meeting

16:16 30.10.2020
SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

16:00 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

14:19 30.10.2020
Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

18:47 29.10.2020
It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

It's not just in decision on anti-corruption bodies, but in targeted actions of certain persons to undermine national security – Zelensky

18:09 29.10.2020
Zelensky appeals to law enforcement bodies with request to investigate possible impact on Constitutional Court's decision-making

Zelensky appeals to law enforcement bodies with request to investigate possible impact on Constitutional Court's decision-making

18:02 29.10.2020
E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

E-declaration system to operate, bills should be submitted to parliament as urgent – Zelensky

17:49 29.10.2020
Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

16:22 29.10.2020
Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

16:13 29.10.2020
Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Ambassadors of G7 countries to Ukraine alarmed by efforts to undo anti-corruption reform: Ukraine must not go back to past

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

SBI initiates investigation on high treason of Constitutional Court's head, illicit alienation of land in Crimea under Russia's laws

Constitutional Court's head visits President's Office twice this week, does not hear concerns of Zelensky, society – president's press secretary

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

LATEST

Number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ukraine doubled in month

In Kyiv on Khreschatyk, car drives into public transport stop, two people killed – police

Extraordinary meeting of TCG subgroup on security to be held at 17:00 – Ukrainian delegation

CC head says he will not come for interrogation to SBI

New zoning: Zhytomyr, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv placed in 'red' zone for COVID-19

Daily COVID-19 numbers top 8,000 in Ukraine, setting new all-time high record

Ukrainian delegation in TCG initiates urgent meeting of security subgroup in connection with shelling attacks, death of two Ukrainian military

Rada profile committee receives urgent conclusion of Venice Commission, ODIHR on draft law on all-Ukrainian referendum

Rada to quickly react to Constitutional Court's decision to cancel e-declaration – Razumkov

UNICEF donates 150 oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD