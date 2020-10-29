Facts

17:49 29.10.2020

Zelensky points out inadmissibility of abolishing NACP's functions

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares the inadmissibility of abolishing the functions of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) in the light of the decision adopted by the Constitutional Court (CC) regarding the activities of anti-corruption bodies.

"Removing of the controlled functions of the NACP on combating corruption and criminal liability for deliberate violation in the conditions of the legislation when declaring assets will never be accepted by our society, as well as by our partners in the European Union, and we are already receiving clear signals," Zelensky said a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Thursday.

