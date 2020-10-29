Stefanishyna on Constitutional Court's decision: There are forces within the country interested in depriving Ukrainians of visa-free regime, I assure you: they won't succeed

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna says that the circumstances in which the recent decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine were made raise questions and outrage.

"Visa-free regime with the EU is to persist! There are forces within the country, interested in stopping the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, and at the same time depriving Ukrainians of their visa-free regime. I assure, they will not succeed!" the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister quoted Stefanishyna as saying, commenting on the Constitutional Court's decision and its likely impact on the visa-free regime, relations with the EU and NATO.

In her opinion, the circumstances in which the recent decisions of the Constitutional Court were made raise questions and outrage.

"This is another signal that the reform of the judiciary, which is now being worked on with the Venice Commission, should be brought to its logical conclusion. Today, President Volodymyr Zelensky is convening an urgent meeting of the NSDC to resolve relevant issues," she added.

In addition, according to her, the president has already announced that he will use his right of legislative initiative to restore the effective operation of the electronic declaration system and responsibility for violation of anti-corruption legislation.

For its part, the government is also taking measures that will make it impossible to stop reforms already begun, including those that are the basis for our European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

"I'll remind that this course of Ukraine in the EU and NATO is final, inevitable and enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine," she stressed.

Earlier, the European Pravda newspaper, citing a letter from representative of Ukraine to the EU, Ambassador Mykola Tochytsky, to Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, said that the European Union is concerned about the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine regarding the activities of anti-corruption bodies, and believe that this may become the basis for the temporary suspension of the visa-free regime.