09:37 29.10.2020

Zelensky initiates consultations with High Council of Justice to 'settle issue' of District Administrative Court

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to start the necessary consultations with the High Council of Justice to develop a transparent and correct procedure that would "resolve the issue of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City and relieve certain tension in society regarding this situation."

According to the presidential press service, he made this decision in response to an electronic petition that received 25,000 votes asking the president to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill to liquidate the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City.

"Based on the results of the consideration of the petition, the president instructed to start relevant consultations with the High Council of Justice. The High Council of Justice is an important element of the state judicial architecture and has every opportunity to formulate its position on the situation with the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City," the presidential press service said in the statement.

The President's Office said that the procedure for the creation and liquidation of courts in Ukraine is clearly regulated at the legislative level. According to Part 2 of Article 125 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the court is created, reorganized and liquidated by law, the draft of which is submitted to the Verkhovna Rada by the president of Ukraine after consultations with the High Council of Justice.

The President's Office also said that President Zelensky from the scratch of his political career said that the development of real democracy in Ukraine, the mandatory consideration of public opinion when making important government decisions, as well as the transformation of Ukraine into a truly modern and civilized state should be the priorities of every responsible politician.

As reported, on October 26, the electronic petition on the liquidation of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City dated July 30 received the necessary 25,000 votes on the presidential website for its consideration. Zelensky was called upon to immediately submit to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the liquidation of the court.

