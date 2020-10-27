Facts

16:05 27.10.2020

New quarantine restrictions to be considered with 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day - Liashko

–The possibility of introducing new quarantine restrictions will be considered if 15,000 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are detected per day, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"There is a figure - 15,000 patients per day. After that we will talk about our plans for the near future. At the same time, we are not saying that tomorrow we will implement something. 15,000 patients a day - there is still a margin of safety that will allow the healthcare system to react without collapse," Liashko said during the webinar "Lockdown 2.0 for Retail: Will it be and Who Will Survive?" on Tuesday.

Liashko said that this figure [15,000 cases per day] is relevant with a uniform distribution of patients in the country, while for certain regions it may be lower.

"This figure [for each region] has been calculated. Now we do not publish it, since we are waiting for November 1, when local subsidies should be used and oxygen supplied to most beds. After that, the capacity of the healthcare system should change," the deputy minister reported.

According to him, currently about 52,000 beds are allocated for patients with coronavirus, of which 17,000 are provided with oxygen support.

"Due to the increase in number of patients and the increase in number of beds, the percentage of beds with oxygen supply is 40% today. We need to double this capacity in order to prepare the healthcare system for a full response," Liashko said.

In Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, 6,677 new cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded, on Monday - 5426.

